Video Showing Kerala Village With 'book Nests' Creates Buzz On Internet; WATCH

Social media is a treasure trove of content that can inspire, motivate or astonish users. This time a post has been shared on Twitter about a 'book village' in Kerala which has created quite a buzz on social media. Perumkulam, the 'book village', is situated five kilometres from Kottarakkara in Kerala.

The village has several small boxes, containing books, which are placed across the village. The people are allowed to read books without any charges and even allowed to take one home while replacing it with another. On the occasion of World Literacy Day, Kerala Tourism, shared the small video clip of 'book village' on their official Twitter handle.

"#DidYouKnow that Perumkulam, Kerala’s first Pusthaka Gramam or book village, has several 'pustaka koodu' or book nests? The book nests are a unique concept where public bookcases allow villagers to freely exchange or borrow books. #WorldLiteracyDay [sic]," read the caption of the shared video.

Notably, Kerala Tourism also attributed the video to All India Radio News. The video has gone viral since it was shared a few hours ago. As of now, it has garnered more than 3,000 views and over 300 likes. The 24-second short video clip has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "This culture of reading is not surprising in a State with an overall literacy rate of 96.2% (97.4% male literacy and 95.2% female literacy) [sic]." "Brilliant idea for education! [sic]," wrote another user. "Now we know the reason for high literacy in Kerala [sic], expressed the third user.

Have a look at the video here:

