Video Shows Thief Snatching Woman's Bag From Train, Netizens Ask Officials To Probe

A video of a woman's bag being snatched from a moving train has taken the internet by storm. A Twitter user named Manish Jain shared the CCTV footage of the incident which took place in the tunnel between Kalva and Thane, aboard the Indrayani Express from Pune to Mumbai. In the video, one can see few passengers standing near the open door of a compartment in a train after which a man jumps up on the moving train and snatches the bag.

The woman in the video can be seen standing near the door when the young boy boards the running train, snatches her bag while dragging her forward. The unidentified woman also tries to hold the bag but the man pulls it with such force that she gets dangerously close to the edge of the door. In a matter of seconds, the man jerks the bag free from her hand and disappears while other passengers hold the woman back so that she doesn't fall off the train.

'It's not Indrayani express'

In another Tweet, the Central Railway suggests that the incident took place somewhere else. They also released a list of pointers to make it clear that the incident did not take place in Indrayani Express. They pointed out that the tunnel gap and the type don't match the one between Kalva and Thane. In the tweet, they further also informed that no complaints anywhere regarding such incident so far with GRP or RPF or Railways authorities has been filed.

It's not Indrayani express and not pertaining to Mumbai Division of CR on following grounds pic.twitter.com/wQKocFMmRC — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 14, 2020

Several internet users replied to CR's tweet saying that even if not on the Central Line, the incident still has taken place somewhere and the railway authorities shout take immediate action to curb such incidents in the future. A Twitter user wrote, “Perfect sir whatever we have seen in the video is very frightening to find the source of it where it happened to take preventive steps”. Another wrote, “Whichever train it is but it should be stopped in future so pls inquire about it where it happened and take appropriate action”.

typical sarkaari reply.



Isn't this a video of Indian Railways? @RailwaySeva @PiyushGoyalOffc should find out where did it take pace, and get the culprit arrested. The thief almost got the lady killled. This type of reply is not expected from central railway — Suraj Sharma 🇮🇳 🕉 (@surajmsharma) January 14, 2020

Thanks for the clarification. But can we know which train and where it happened. This is bad. What action has been taken on this ? — Santosh (@Santosh21261387) January 14, 2020

It clearly shows it's a footage from cctv of the train so someone from the railway only must have seen this...pls check and let us know if any action is taken as we are worried abot the lady now — Arun Kumar (@arunks1005) January 14, 2020

