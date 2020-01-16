The Debate
Video Shows Thief Snatching Woman's Bag From Train, Netizens Ask Officials To Probe

General News

A video of an unidentified woman's bag being snatched from a moving train has taken the internet by storm. Netizens ask Central Railway to investigate further.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
video

A video of a woman's bag being snatched from a moving train has taken the internet by storm. A Twitter user named Manish Jain shared the CCTV footage of the incident which took place in the tunnel between Kalva and Thane, aboard the Indrayani Express from Pune to Mumbai. In the video, one can see few passengers standing near the open door of a compartment in a train after which a man jumps up on the moving train and snatches the bag. 

READ: Alok Kansal New General Manager Of Western Railway

The woman in the video can be seen standing near the door when the young boy boards the running train, snatches her bag while dragging her forward. The unidentified woman also tries to hold the bag but the man pulls it with such force that she gets dangerously close to the edge of the door. In a matter of seconds, the man jerks the bag free from her hand and disappears while other passengers hold the woman back so that she doesn't fall off the train. 

'It's not Indrayani express'

In another Tweet, the Central Railway suggests that the incident took place somewhere else. They also released a list of pointers to make it clear that the incident did not take place in Indrayani Express. They pointed out that the tunnel gap and the type don't match the one between Kalva and Thane. In the tweet, they further also informed that no complaints anywhere regarding such incident so far with GRP or RPF or Railways authorities has been filed. 

READ: Japan's Pod Hotel Concept Coming To Indian Railways; IRCTC Picks Mumbai Central

Several internet users replied to CR's tweet saying that even if not on the Central Line, the incident still has taken place somewhere and the railway authorities shout take immediate action to curb such incidents in the future. A Twitter user wrote, “Perfect sir whatever we have seen in the video is very frightening to find the source of it where it happened to take preventive steps”. Another wrote, “Whichever train it is but it should be stopped in future so pls inquire about it where it happened and take appropriate action”. 

READ: Maha: Two Fall To Death During Funicular Railway Work

READ: Goyal Wants To Put Railways On Fast Track With Pvt Sector Help

Published:
COMMENT
