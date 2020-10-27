Vigilance Awareness Week Begins Across Country; PM Modi To Inaugurate Conference

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will observe the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2. 2020. This is observed every year during the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls. The theme this year is - Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India).



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference via video conferencing this evening. According to sources, the conference will hold discussions on various issues including the challenges in the investigation in foreign jurisdictions - Preventive Vigilance as a Systemic Check against Corruption; Systemic improvements for financial inclusion and prevention of bank frauds.

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens' participation.

READ: WLA-CdM dialogue to focus on Multilateralism; Hillary Clinton, Ban Ki-moon to participate

READ: PM Modi says India to drive global energy demand; calls for responsible pricing

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is also slated to address the Inaugural Session. The conference will also hold discussions on effective Audit, latest amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act as an impetus to the fight against corruption, Capacity Building and Training; Multi-Agency Coordination, Emerging Trends in Economic Offences, Cyber Crimes and Transnational Organized Crime-measures.

The Conference will also bring policymakers and practitioners on a common platform enabling them to combat corruption through systemic improvements and preventive vigilance measures.



READ: India will drive global energy demand: PM Modi

READ: PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption