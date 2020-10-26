WLA-CdM Dialogue To Focus On Multilateralism; Hillary Clinton, Ban Ki-moon To Participate

The COVID-19 pandemic, digitalization and climate change are one of the many topics which would be discussed by world leaders in the upcoming WLA-CdM meet scheduled to be held from October 28-30. The virtual meet is expected to serve as a platform for eminent leaders to reinvigorate global cooperation framework and solve transnational problems like citizens’ mistrust towards institutions. In addition, it would also allow them to discuss contemporary challenges in the area of multilateralism.

"75 years ago the #UNCharter entered into force. #UNDay celebrates this remarkable achievement. In a #PolicyDialogue next week. Club Madrid urges to reclaim that boldness to renew the multilateral system #multilateralism2020," Club Madrid tweeted urging registration from people who wish to attend the policy discussions.

Read: 'The Woman's Hour' To Be Co-produced By Hillary Clinton And Steven Spielberg

Read: Armenian PM Appeals To World Leaders To Recognise Nagorno-Karabakh's Independence

'Multilateralism that Delivers'

The annual policy dialogue on ‘Multilateralism that Delivers’, would be hosted by World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid Members would see participation from governmental representatives, scholars, and other leaders. Some of the key speakers at the meet include former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet and former British PM Gordon Brown. The closing speech is set to be delivered by former US State Secretary Hilary Clinton.

According to reports, the policy dialogues, co-organised by Bertelsmann Stiftung along with German Federal Foreign Office and Robert Bosch Stiftung, is aimed to produce “Call to action” with recommendations to achieve more effective and efficient global cooperation to address pressing challenges on the world.

‘Multilateralism that Delivers’ by @ClubdeMadrid brings together around 30 fmr. Heads of State as well as active reps from govs & intl. organizations, leading academics & civil society. We're delighted to be a part of it! #multilateralism2020



Join us : https://t.co/8ESbO5xF4j https://t.co/03BoZr2Qm6 — FES New York (@fesnewyork) October 26, 2020

Read: Pakistan Top Of Hillary's Mind When Asked About 'deep State'; Gives Scorching Definition

Read: Pompeo Says He Will Release Clinton's Emails Before US Presidential Election