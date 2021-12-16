Last Updated:

Vijay Diwas 2021: Indigo Pilot Pays 'glowing' Tribute To Veteran War Heroes On Flight

Today on December 16, 2021, India celebrates the 50th anniversary of India's major victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war also known as Vijay Diwas.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Vijay Diwas

Image: Twitter/@AnilChopra


In a warm gesture towards the 1971 Indo-Pak soldiers on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas 2021, Indigo pilot Rajiv Batish who was earlier on the Hunter Squadron 56 course paid his 'glowing' tributes to the war heroes. A video that has gone viral on the Internet shows the pilot calling out the names of the veteran soldiers and their family members who were present on an Indigo flight. 

Batish while holding the announcement mike called out their names and said, "Today, we have very special guests today from the 1971 war veterans. We have 23 of them." Along with that, all the passengers on board were also clapping and paying their respects to the veteran soldiers. 

Check out the video shared by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra on his Twitter handle:

Vijay Diwas 2021

Today on December 16, 2021, India celebrates the 50th anniversary of India's major victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The celebration has been marked as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' which also remembers the liberation of Bangladesh as on December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army. 

READ | Vijay Diwas 2021: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs, lights victory flames at War Memorial

On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial where he also lit the four victory flames and merged them with the Eternal Flame. He was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who also issued a commemorative stamp at the war memorial. Praising the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice. He called it a "golden chapter in India's military history."

READ | Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh issues commemorative stamp to mark 50yrs of victory against Pak

Apart from that, President Ram Nath Kovind paid a visit to Bangladesh as a guest of honour at the 50th Victory Day celebrations. Later, he also gifted cakes, sweetmeats, and biscuits to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and held talks over several issues. 

READ | Vijay Diwas Special: Revisiting the 1971 Indo-Pak war through these films

 

Image: Twitter/@AnilChopra

 

READ | Vijay Diwas: Prez Kovind gifts Bangladeshi PM delicacies from Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen
READ | Vijay Diwas: How Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led India’s historic victory during 1971 war
Tags: Vijay Diwas, Rajiv Battish, 1971 War
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND