Vijay Diwas 2021: Indigo Pilot Pays 'glowing' Tribute To Veteran War Heroes On Flight

In a warm gesture towards the 1971 Indo-Pak soldiers on the occasion of 50th Vijay Diwas 2021, Indigo pilot Rajiv Batish who was earlier on the Hunter Squadron 56 course paid his 'glowing' tributes to the war heroes. A video that has gone viral on the Internet shows the pilot calling out the names of the veteran soldiers and their family members who were present on an Indigo flight.

Batish while holding the announcement mike called out their names and said, "Today, we have very special guests today from the 1971 war veterans. We have 23 of them." Along with that, all the passengers on board were also clapping and paying their respects to the veteran soldiers.

Check out the video shared by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra on his Twitter handle:

Great gesture by Rajiv Battish Hunter Squadron 56 course now with Indigo paying glowing tribute to gallant veterans of 71 war who were in the flight with him. 👏🏻👏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/MhmiXZbyYn — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) December 15, 2021

Vijay Diwas 2021

Today on December 16, 2021, India celebrates the 50th anniversary of India's major victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The celebration has been marked as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' which also remembers the liberation of Bangladesh as on December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army.

On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial where he also lit the four victory flames and merged them with the Eternal Flame. He was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who also issued a commemorative stamp at the war memorial. Praising the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice. He called it a "golden chapter in India's military history."

Apart from that, President Ram Nath Kovind paid a visit to Bangladesh as a guest of honour at the 50th Victory Day celebrations. Later, he also gifted cakes, sweetmeats, and biscuits to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and held talks over several issues.

Image: Twitter/@AnilChopra