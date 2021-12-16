Last Updated:

'I recall the great valour...' | Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Salutes Heroes Of Indian Army On 50th Anniversary Of 1971 War

PM Modi recalled the sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas, and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces in defeating the oppressive forces in the 1971 war

Written By
Gloria Methri
50th Vijay Diwas

Image: PTI/Twitter


As India commemorates 50 years of the resounding victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the valour and sacrifice of the war heroes on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled the sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas, and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces in defeating the oppressive forces.

PM Modi also said that President Ram Nath Kovind's presence in Dhaka on 50th Vijay Diwas is of special significance to every Indian.

50 years of 1971 Indo-Pak war

The year 2021 or 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' marks the 50th anniversary of the glorious victory of the 1971 war and the liberation of Bangladesh. 

On December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army's joint forces and the "Mukti Bahini", which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind has been invited by Bangladesh as the guest of honour to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17. 

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi had lit the Victory Flame to mark the beginning of celebrations. In March, PM had visited Bangladesh and participated in the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

READ | President Kovind, B’desh PM recall spirit of 1971 War, hail Maitri Diwas celebrations
READ | Indian Army to hold Swarnim Vijay Gatha on Dec 16 in Kolkata to culminate 1971 War victory
READ | Vijay Diwas 2021 Live updates: Nation celebrates 50 years of victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war
READ | Vijay Diwas 2021: Know history, significance of day when India defeated Pak in 1971 war
Tags: Vijay Diwas, Narendra Modi, Vijay Diwas 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND