'Vijay Mallya Can't Be Extradited Until Completion Of Secret Proceedings In UK': MEA

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited unless the secret legal proceedings in the UK are completed. Listing the sequence of events, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the beleaguered businessman had exhausted all the avenues for appeal against the Westminster Magistrates' Court's decision ordering his extradition. He reiterated that the Indian government was not a party to the secret proceedings in the UK. At the same time, he added that the Centre was in continuous touch with the UK government to ensure that Mallya is extradited at the earliest. This comes amid the speculation that Mallya might opt for political asylum, which can delay the extradition process.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "In Vijay Mallya's case, on December 10, 2018, the Magistrate Court had recommended his extradition. The UK High Court admitted his appeal and dismissed it on April 20, 2020. Thereafter, he had applied for leave for appeal to Supreme Court. On May 14, 2020, this application was also quashed. He had exhausted all the avenues for appeal. We are in continuous touch with the UK government so that he can be extradited to India at the earliest. We have been told that there is a secret legal proceeding going on that has to be resolved without which his extradition can't take place. We are not a party to this."

Mallya fails to appear before SC

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. He has been out on bail in the UK since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Uday Lalit adjourned the contempt case against Vijay Mallya till November 2 after the latter failed to appear before it. Mallya, residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was convicted for contempt of court on May 9, 2017, for not truthfully disclosing his assets and transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the apex court's order. Adjourning the matter for a week, the bench asked Mallya's counsel to provide clarity on the nature of the confidential proceedings, the approximate time of its completion and information on when the businessman will appear before the SC.

