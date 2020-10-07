Vijay Mallya To Nirav Modi, Who Are The 'Bad Boy Billionaires' In New Netflix Series?

Bad Boy Billionaires: India recently started streaming on Netflix. It is an investigative documentary that follows the story of business tycoons who are stuck in legal allegations of fraud and corruption. Netflix has aired three episodes of Bad Boy Billionaires: India. Take a look at who are the 'Bad Boy Billionaires' covered in the Netflix series.

Who are the Bad Boy Billionaires in the Netflix series' India feature

The King of Good Times: Vijay Mallya

This episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India is directed by Dylan Mohan Gray. It explores Vijay Mallya’s rise and fall in his Kingfisher empire. The business tycoon has undergone legal allegations of money laundering and debt. The episode showcases the archive footage and interviews of Vijay Mallya’s family members. The interview of his son Sid Mallya, his executive assistant Tushita Patel and his friend Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is also seen in the documentary. This 60-minute episode is a summary of Vijay Mallya’s rise that is from inheriting his father’s empire to that of his fall in racing, airlines and cricket.

Diamonds Aren’t Forever: Nirav Modi

The second episode of Bad Boy Billionaires: India highlights the good and bad times of diamantaire Nirav Modi. He has fled abroad after his famous jewellery brand faced allegations of illegally inflating diamond prices. This episode is directed by Johanna Hamilton. This episode documents the perspectives of the commentators.

There are footages of shop openings and product shoots. It also portrays the influence of Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi and his partnership with his wife that established him as a big brand name in the industry. The episode also highlights the mismanagement and fraud in the company that took place under the leadership of Nirav Modi.

The World’s Biggest Family: Subrata Roy Sahara

This episode of the Netflix series is directed by Nick Reads. It is an investigative documentary on the chit fund operator Subrata Roy Sahara. The business tycoon has developed a big community known as Sahara India Pariwar and several different small businesses are run under the brand name of Sahara India. He has been accused of doing fraud by enticing poor investors into a pyramid scheme.

From showcasing Subrata Roy’s distinctive style of greeting, dress code and an attractive chit fund scheme to convincing one in 17 Indians to deposit in the Sahara pyramid scheme, the episode focuses on how Subrata Roy Sahara did fraud with his depositors. It also includes footages of former employees and economically backward investors who talk about the fraud.

