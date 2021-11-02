Virat Kohli & Family Receive Online Abuse; DCW Asks Delhi Police To Act Swiftly

The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the threats received by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his family. The commission noted that "heinous threats" had been sent towards Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter on social media in the aftermath of India's defeat in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Calling the incident "shameful", DCW President Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Delhi Police demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons. It also urged the police to send a copy of the FIR in the case and send a reply to the commission by 8 November.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance on media reports of threats given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli," the commission said in its notice. It added, "It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targetted for his religion by online trolls."

"This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action. In view of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission- 1. Copy of FIR registered in the matter, 2. Details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, 3. If no accused has been arrested, please provide details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused, 4. Detailed action report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 08.11.2021," it concluded.

India vs Pakistan T20 WC match

Team India has been under fire after they faced a discouraging defeat against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup face-off between the two nations. India lost its three-decade-long domination after it was defeated in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan by 10 wickets on 24 October.

The Virat Kohli-led side's opening order fell quickly after left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck and then KL Rahul for 6. Under pressure, Kohli held the fort with Rishabh Pant as the duo joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time. Ultimately, the Indian side only managed to pile up a score of only 151/7. On the other hand, Pakistan piled up 152 for no loss in just 17.5 overs thanks to Babar Azam's 68 not out and, Mohammad Rizwan's 79 not out.



Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/PTI