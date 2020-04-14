The Debate
Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary; Hails His Ideals

General News

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid humble tribute to the 'Architect of the Indian Constitution' Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tues

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid humble tribute to the 'Architect of the Indian Constitution' Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag paid his respects to the freedom fighter and hailed the stalwart's ideals as an inspiration. Dr. B R Ambedkar championed for the rights of the Dalits and played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the marginalized and discriminated classes both before and after Independence. 

Sehwag pays tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar

PM Modi's tribute to Dr. Ambedkar

 

First Published:
