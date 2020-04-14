Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary; Hails His Ideals

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag paid humble tribute to the 'Architect of the Indian Constitution' Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag paid his respects to the freedom fighter and hailed the stalwart's ideals as an inspiration. Dr. B R Ambedkar championed for the rights of the Dalits and played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the marginalized and discriminated classes both before and after Independence.

Sehwag pays tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar

Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his ideals continue to inspire. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/0gPRZAhc1i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2020

PM Modi's tribute to Dr. Ambedkar

