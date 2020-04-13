Deep Dasgupta Reflects On MS Dhoni's Comeback, Cites 9-month Sabbatical A Problem

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta came forward and said why he reckons that it is a herculean task for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make a comeback into the national team. Dhoni has not played competitive cricket ever since World Cup 2019 semi-final ouster.

'Not played competitive cricket': Deep Dasgupta

During a recent interview, Dasgupta said MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket for close to 9 months. He also asked on what basis can a call be taken since no one has seen Dhoni play in the last 10 months. The former Bengal cricketer also mentioned that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman should have played domestic cricket and if he did not want to play Ranji Trophy, he could have played Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy but nonetheless, he should be playing matches.

The ex-stumper also added that Mahi has to play and if he is good enough, if he is able to do the job, then he can take his place in the side. He once again gave a reality check that no one has seen Dhoni play since last July. At the same time, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that had the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper played the domestic tournaments, then his time away would have been just more than 3 months which would have been fine post which he went on to say that it is a difficult call to take as MSD has not been playing for more than nine months.

Dasgupta also justified that there is a problem with Dhoni's 9-month long sabbatical by giving the example of former Indian explosive openers Virender Sehwag and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The ex-Bengal opener said that if one is talking about 9 months, then everyone should go back to 1 and 2 years and bring back Virender Sehwag as well as Sachin Tendulkar.

MS Dhoni & IPL 2020

Coming back to Dhoni, he was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 tournament opener against the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium which was originally supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been tentatively postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. Should the 13th edition of the IPL take place, then MSD will be hoping to lead the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title.

At the same time, Mahi will also be seen on the cricket field for the first time after that heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. Ever since that contest, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has not donned the Indian jersey and has also been on a sabbatical from the game.

