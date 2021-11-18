Visakhapatnam, P15B Missile Destroyer To Be Commissioned Into Indian Navy On November 21

The Indian Navy will commission the Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth guided-missile destroyer, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 21. The first of four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design and built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai, will be officially inducted into the Navy at the ceremony.

The ship is 163 metres in length, 17 metres in width, and has a displacement of 7400 tonnes, making it one of the most powerful warships ever built in India. The ship is propelled by four strong Gas Turbines that operate in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) arrangement and can reach speeds of over 30 knots. The ship's stealth features include efficient hull shaping, full-beam superstructure design, plated masts, and the use of radar transparent materials on exposed decks, resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

It is named after the historic city of Andhra Pradesh on the East coast, Visakhapatnam, the ‘City of Destiny’. With the changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region, Visakhapatnam will increase the Indian Navy's mobility, reach, and flexibility in carrying out its mission and tasks. The high level of indigenisation incorporated in the production of this ship is a unique feature, emphasising our national goal of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.' Indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles, Surface to Surface Missiles, Torpedo Tubes and Launchers, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount, Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing System, Close-in Weapon System, and Bow mounted SONAR are some of the major indigenous equipment and systems onboard Visakhapatnam.

Surface to Surface Missiles and Surface to Air Missiles are among the sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors in Visakhapatnam. The ship has a contemporary Surveillance Radar that feeds target data to the ship's gunnery fire systems. The ship's anti-submarine warfare capabilities are powered by rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, and ASW helicopters designed in-house. The ship is capable of fighting in NBC (Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical) warfare scenarios.

Image: Indian Navy