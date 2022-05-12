Vivek Agnihotri Shocked By Rahul Bhat's Murder; 'Proof Of Kashmiri Pandits' Genocide'

Several hours after Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed by two terrorists in J&K's Budgam district, critically acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed shock over the horrendous murder. According to sources, two terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a Clerk in the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Taking to Twitter, The Kashmir Files director wrote, "OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just a proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers with the family. Om Shanti."

OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just a proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers with the family. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/nNi91OAaXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 12, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in Budgam

Two terrorists opened fire at Rahul Bhat from close proximity while he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam, however, due to his critical condition, he was taken to a hospital located in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside the Tehsildar office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area. The J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

The family of the deceased were inconsolable as they had met him just a few days back. While speaking to Republic TV, Bhat's father said, "If he was killed in his office, this means that there was absolutely no arrangement of security there..no safety...We demand an inquiry from the government...We had earlier written to the government for the transfer of our son, but nothing happened."

Rahul Bhat was survived by his wife and a three-year-old daughter.

About The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri, recently made The Kashmir Files, a movie that depicted the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide that took place in 1990. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others. It showed the experiences and trauma faced by the Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley.

After the film was released worldwide, Agnihotri again made headlines as he announced The Delhi Files. The film will purportedly show the anti-Sikh riots that took place in the national capital, Delhi, in 1984.