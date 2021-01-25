'VK Sasikala's Health Stable, Recovering From COVID-19,' Says Bangalore Medical College

On Monday, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said that former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala is recovering from COVID-19 and her health condition is more stable than before. The symptoms have reduced as she started walking with support now and is also taking oral food normally, it said.

Sasikala is stable and comfortable and is taking oral food normally. She is walking with support now. She is being treated as per standard protocol for COVID-19. She is being continuously monitored: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute pic.twitter.com/U9sOFmpzzD — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021

"Sasikala is being continuously monitored and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID-19," informed the hospital.

Sasikala is all set to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27. Since 2017, she is serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. Under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader in 2019. A controversy had also been evoked after a committee allegedly reported that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.

VK Sasikala Tests COVID-19 Positive

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on January 21. Sasikala was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday as she was suffering from fever and breathlessness. Incidentally, she was initially diagnosed as COVID-19 negative after undergoing a rapid antigen test. As per sources, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa underwent treatment for 14 days at the hospital and home quarantine for another 14 days.

