VK Sasikala Tests COVID-19 Positive Days Ahead Of Her Release; Political Re-entry Delayed

Recuperating at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Sasikala was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday as she was suffering from fever and breathlessness. Incidentally, she was initially diagnosed as COVID-19 negative after undergoing a rapid antigen test. As per sources, the close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa will be under treatment for 14 days at the hospital and shall have to undergo home quarantine for another 14 days.

This implies that Sasikala's speculated re-entry on the Tamil Nadu political scene ahead of the Assembly polls might be delayed further. Serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case, she is scheduled to be released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on January 27. Earlier in the day, the former AIADMK General Secretary was shifted to the Victoria Hospital. She has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, urinary tract infection, suspected SARI and is being treated with antibiotics, Insulin, Heparin and other measures. As per the hospital, she has a severe chest infection and is maintaining oxygen saturation on 10 litres of oxygen through a non-rebreather mask.

TN political scenario

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as Panneerselvam's replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. While the Tamil Nadu CM has categorically ruled out the re-induction of Sasikala into AIADMK, DMK president MK Stalin has repeatedly reminded EPS that he owes his position to her.

