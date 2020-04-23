VP Naidu Hails Centre's Ordinance For Healthcare Workers, Calls It 'much-needed Safety'

Hailing the decision of the Union Cabinet to bring out an ordinance making attacks on health workers cognizable and non-bailable offence, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday morning said that it will provide much-needed safety. Calling the attacks unfortunate, he said that health workers are rendering selfless services in the fight against Covid-19. He appealed to people to respect and support the frontline warriors who are risking their lives to save others.

Welcome the decision of the government to bring out an #ordinance making attacks on health workers cognizable & non-bailable. It is unfortunate that we are witnessing attacks on health workers, who are rendering selfless service in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 23, 2020

I am sure this decision will provide the much-needed safety. We must respect and support our front-line warriors who are risking their own lives to save others. #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 23, 2020

READ | 'Will ensure safety of our professionals': PM Modi on Ordinance for healthcare workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had stated that the ordinance manifests the government's commitment to protecting the healthcare workers. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the ordinance will ensure the safety of our professionals and there can be no compromise on the safety of those bravely battling COVID-19.

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance to protect the health workers. Basically, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been amended to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years.

READ | 'Committed To Protecting Those Protecting India': Amit Shah On Ordinance For Doctors

If it is a serious injury, an enhanced penalty in the form of Rs.1 to 5 lakh and a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years will apply. Moreover, twice the cost of the damaged property of healthcare workers will be recovered from the guilty. Javadekar also revealed that a decision had been taken by the Cabinet whereby non-COVID patients can be freely treated even in non-panelled or COVID hospitals under the Ayushmann Bharat Yojana.

READ | Ordinance Will Facilitate Punishment Under The Law: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan