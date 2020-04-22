'Will Ensure Safety Of Our Professionals': PM Modi On Ordinance for Healthcare Workers

Hours after the Centre announced an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1876 in wake of the rising incidents of violence and discrimination against medical personnel amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the ordinance manifests the government's commitment to protect the healthcare workers. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the ordinance will ensure the safety of our professionals and there can be no compromise on the safety of those bravely battling COVID-19.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the ordinance will go a long way in assuring the 'safety and dignity' of the healthcare workers. The Home Minister assured that the government is committed to protecting those who are protecting India during these challenging times.

As per the ordinance, the government will amend the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and assaults on healthcare workers will be considered as cognizable and non-bailable offence whose probe will need to be done within 30 days under the supervision of a senior inspector. The judicial process and the verdict would also arrive within a year.

Ordinance for protection of healthcare workers

Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance to protect the health workers. Basically, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been amended to make an attack on health workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence. The investigation in such cases has to be completed within 30 days and the verdict will have to be delivered within one year. Assault on health workers will attract a penalty of Rs.50,000 to 2 lakh and a jail term of 3 months to 5 years.

If it is a serious injury, an enhanced penalty in the form of Rs.1 to 5 lakh and a jail term ranging from 6 months to 7 years will apply. Moreover, twice the cost of the damaged property of healthcare workers will be recovered from the guilty. Javadekar also revealed that a decision had been taken by the Cabinet whereby non-COVID patients can be freely treated even in non-panelled or COVID hospitals under the Ayushmann Bharat Yojana.

