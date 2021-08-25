Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the medical community and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to launch specific public awareness efforts on the safety and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. VP Naidu inaugurated the 'Vaccinate India Programme'. It is an initiative of the Sustainable Goals Coordination Center of the Government of Karnataka. It is in collaboration with the Give India Foundation.

VP Naidu remarks on COVID vaccines hesitancy; urges Jan-Andolan for vaccine drive

VP Naidu spoke about COVID vaccines and said, "There appears to be hesitancy in some quarters to get vaccinated. It is absolutely essential to educate and create awareness among those who are still harbouring doubts". He proposed making the COVID vaccine drive a "Jan-Andolan". Naidu urged all elected officials to guarantee that everyone in their districts is vaccinated. He also asked the media to educate the public on the need of overcoming vaccine fear. The Vice President noted that immunisation is the most effective defence against COVID-19 and that it would assist prevent hospitalisation and reduce the severity of the condition.

"False beliefs need to be dispelled by providing accurate information," he stressed. "In other words, even if infected by the virus, the disease will be mild," VP said. Noting that the COVID recovery rate in the country has reached 97.6 per cent, he said, "We are still not totally out of the woods and there is every need for each one of us to continue with all Covid-related protocols and precautions".

VP Naidu asks businesses to work with government for better medical infrastructure

VP Naidu urged everyone to wear masks, wash hands frequently, maintain a safe distance, and live a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. He advised the youth to avoid junk food and instead eat properly cooked traditional Indian food that is better suited to our unique biological and climatic needs. According to the Vice President, the pandemic has brought to light the urgent need to close gaps in our health infrastructure. This includes urban areas and rural areas. He emphasised the importance of paying special attention to backward and rural areas in this matter, and he asked the business sector to work with the government to improve health facilities.

58 crore vaccine doses administered

The Vice President noted that even the most developed economies with modern and better medical facilities could not effectively deal with the magnitude of the crisis caused by COVID-19, but that collective action by the Central and State governments had enabled the government to contain the pandemic in a fairly satisfactory manner. He praised the Centre government and the states for working together to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, noting that 58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far. He also praised the Give India Foundation for helping the government's efforts. The Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Ministers Dr K Sudhakar and Shri Munirathna, and Give India Foundation Founder Atul Satija were also present during these remarks by the VP.

