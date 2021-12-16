VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Re-evaluation Of Indian History Without Colonial Perspective

Calling out for an objective evaluation of Indian history through fact-based research, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the colonial perspective of India's past history has distorted facts and lessened relevant information. According to a press release from the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu also suggested a fresh approach with more books on Indian freedom fighters and leaders in the view of distorted facts due to colonial perspective.

The unconventional remarks by the vice president came while he was speaking at the book release event of 'Gandhitopi Governor' by the Chairman at Official Language Commission of Andhra Pradesh, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu releasing the book 'Gandhitopi Governor' written by Shri Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas today. pic.twitter.com/tk5GD3iKsF — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 15, 2021

He also called upon the young population of India to study the various phases of India's freedom struggle and further inspire themselves from the lives of the people fighters. Apart from that, Naidu also urged them to overcome the 'divide and rule' mentality that has been ingrained in the minds of the Indians since the colonial period.

Further stressing upon the need to bring more books on freedom fighters in regional languages while the country celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the vice president urged state governments for taking the lead in the regard and publish books on leaders. "Through this, it is possible for facts to come out from history. This way, we can pass on our outstanding history to future generations", he added.

VP Naidu's remarks hold major significance amid voices being raised from various parts of the country for rewriting Indian history as the existing ones are reportedly skewed and not discussed in detail.

Release of 'Gandhitopi Governor' by VP Venkaiah Naidu

Paying tribute to Edpuganti Raghavendra Rao, a prominent freedom fighter, legislator, and the governor of Central Provinces during the British administration, vice president Venkaiah Naidu recalled his contributions towards the country while working in the British government and further outlined his struggle for self-governance and Swaraj.

Notably, the book chronicles the life of Rao in a detailed manner. According to the values upheld by Rao in his public life, Naidu suggested lawmakers of today for introspecting and emulating the high standards set by the freedom fighters and the constitution-makers. "Elected representatives must remember that they cannot disrespect the parliament and degrade democracy", he added.

Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat