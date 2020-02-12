VVIP Brat Surrenders Before Police, Claims Innocence After His Bentley Injures Four

Even as the magistrate court in Bengaluru granted bail to Balu, the driver of Mohammad Nalapad, the VVIP brat himself surrendered in front of Bengaluru police at the Sadashivanagar police station and denied that he was behind wheels when the luxury car rammed into an auto rickshaw on Sunday. A day after the Bengaluru police confirmed that they have evidence to show that it was indeed Nalapad who was driving the Bentley when the accident took place and served him with a notice to appear before them for questioning, son of Congress MLA NA Harris subjected himself to a probe.

While he maintained that he was innocent and that he was a ‘changed man’ after he was released on bail for the February, 2018 pub brawl case, Nalapad claimed that he had not fled from the scene, as was reported, but had taken the injured to the hospital and also paid for their treatment and compensation.

Meanwhile, the BJP called for cancellation of thel bail on charges that he has violated the conditions of the bail. Alleging that there was an attempt on his part to cover up and also indict the driver Balu for the accident, the ruling party said he is a repeat offender and giving him a long rope not only sends a wrong message to the people about law and order but also violates the bail conditions.

Eyewitness and police say that Nalapad was driving the Bentley when the car rammed into a two-wheeler and an auto rickshaw injuring four people and soon after, he sat in his friend's lamborghini and drove away. This has been challenged by Nalapad who claimed that he was never in the Bentley and only got off his car to assist the injured after which he left to the hospital with them. Speaking to the media before surrendering on Wednesday, he said he will challenge the police’s version of events in court and played victim saying his personal life too is being impacted because of ‘wrong reporting; of events by media.

On 17th February, 2018, Nalapad led a group of youngsters who assaulted an acquaintance after an argument in a retro-bar in Bengaluru. CCTV footage showed that they followed the victim to the hospital close by where he was receiving treatment for his injuries and further attacked with an iron rod.

Nalapad had gone absconding for two days after the assault and after nationwide outrage, surrendered on February 19th. After being imprisoned for over four months, Nalapad received bail on the condition that he should not leave Bengaluru and furnish a Rs 2 lakh bond with two sureties.

