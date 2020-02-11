Karnataka: Newly Inducted Ministers In Cabinet Allocated Portfolios

As part of the Cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa allocated portfolios to the 10 newly inducted ministers in his cabinet. 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on February 6.

All MLAs who were inducted in the Cabinet had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year soon after switching from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has been allocated the Major and Medium Irrigation, Dr K Sudhakar has been allotted Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare, BC Patil has been allotted the Forest Department, ST Somashekhar has been allotted the Forest Department and Environment Ministry, ST Somashekhar has been allotted the Cooperation Department, Anand Singh has been allotted the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

Apart from them, Srimanth Patil has been allotted the Textile department of the Commerce and Industries, Basavaraj Bommai is allocated the Home Department, ST Somashekar has been allotted the Cooperation Department, Shivaram Hebbar has been allotted the Labour Department and KC Narayana Gowda has been allotted the Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture.

In the by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate.

On Sunday, Araga Jnanendra, a four-time MLA from Thirthahalli constituency expressed his disappointment over the cabinet expansion in the Karnataka government. Talking about the cabinet expansion, he said, “There is no question on justice or injustice in the cabinet expansion, its reality and we should accept. I entered into politics with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in 1983. We both contested in the same year from BJP. I worked from the grass-root (level), built the party without expectations. Yes, I know the current situation, but the Chief Minister must consider my request for a cabinet berth. Yes, injustice (has been done) to senior BJP legislators in expansion. I have requested the Chief Minister to induct me in the cabinet and I hope it will be done in the coming days.”

