Wanted Hizbul Terrorist Basit Reshi’s Property In Sopore Attached By NIA

A day after action on chief of terror group Al Umar Mujahideen (AUM) Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, National Investigation Agency has attached the property of Hizbul commander Basit Ahmad Reshi. Pakistan-based top commander Basit’s property in the Sopore area of North Kashmir has been attached today morning by a team of NIA officials after order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A senior official said that a team of NIA officials along with Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF carried out the attachment of property of Hizbul commander.

Basit was declared designated terrorist in October last year by the Ministry of Home Affairs for his involvement in various terror incidents under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967). A notification in this regard by MHA reads, “Basit Ahmad Reshi is involved in subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir and he planned and executed a terror attack on police guard post of shrine Baba Ali Raina at Tajjaur Sharief Peth Astan in Sopore on the 18th August, 2015 in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed”.

It further added that Basit Ahmad Reshi, owing to his good network of associates in his native area, coordinates for recruitment and execution of terror attacks and is involved in managing arms and ammunition and terror financing form across the border and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks.

Yesterday, NIA attached the property of the chief of terror group Al Umar Mujahideen (AUM) Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar who was one of the three terrorists released on December 31, 1999, by the Government of India, in exchange for the passengers of the hijacked aircraft IC 814 at Kandahar in Afghanistan. Zargar has since then been based in Pakistan and is operating for various terror groups as a “Support System” in Kashmir.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police also intensified its crackdown on terrorists from J&K based in Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir. NIA Special Court, Jammu, issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against 13 terrorists who hail from Kishtwar, but they are settled and operating from PAK/POK. Terrorists have been identified as Shahnawaz Kanth @ Munna @Umer, Nayeem Ahmed @ Amir/Gazi, Mohd Iqbal @Bilal, Shahnawaz @ Nayeem, Javid Hussain Giri@ Muzamil, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Gazi-ul-Din S/O Mohd Ayoub Guijer, Sattar Din @ Rajab @ Saifullah, Imtiyaz Ahmed (@ Dawood, Shabir Ahmed, Mohd Rafig Keen, Muzaffer Ahmed and Azad Hussain, all presently residing in PoK, Pakistan. The warrants have been issued in NIA case FIR 272/2022 (J&K Terror-related case), which stands charged with offences in case FIR No.272/2022 under Section120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/39/UAPA OF P/S Kishtwar