Warmer Days Ahead For Delhi Says IMD, Temperature To Hover Around 10 To 27 Degrees

As per the data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness warm weather in the next few days, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, stated the reason for the increase in temperature as clear sky conditions and change in the wind pattern, considering the warm westerlies blowing over Deli.

READ | Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally From 'very Poor' To 'poor', AQI At 208

However, some other Northern states of the country are expected to witness widespread rainfall between February 21 and February 23 as a result of interaction between lower-level easterlies and mid-level easterlies, IMD predicted on Sunday.

Central and East India are also likely to receive rains around the same time.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Bay Islands, south peninsular India and parts of Northeast India. The weather is likely to be mainly dry over rest of the country," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

READ | Cold Conditions Abate In Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

Recent AQI in Delhi

The pollution level in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 208, as per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The pollutant level for PM 2.5 was recorded at 93 and PM 10 was recorded at 178.

In addition to that, SAFAR had issued a health warning for Delhi stating that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and some may even experience adverse health effects.

READ | Adampur Coldest Place In Northern Plains

"Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion," said SAFAR.

This, however, is a significant improvement from last week when the AQI stood at 301 standing in the 'very poor' category.

According to SAFAR, an AQI between the range of 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is considered as 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'severe/hazardous' category.

READ | Manali, Keylong Shiver At Sub-zero Temperatures As Cold Wave Persists In HP

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo PTI)