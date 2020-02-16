Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally From 'very Poor' To 'poor', AQI At 208

The pollution level in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 208, as per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The pollutant level for PM 2.5 was recorded at 93 and PM 10 was recorded at 178. In addition to that, SAFAR issued a health warning stating that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and some may even experience adverse health effects.

"Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion," said SAFAR.

Read: Delhi air quality continues to be in "very poor" category, AQI at 301

Read: Kolkata: Air pollution and AQI level continue to be alarming in city

This, however, is a significant improvement from last week when the AQI stood at 301 standing in the 'very poor' category. According to SAFAR, an AQI between the range of 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is considered as 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'severe/hazardous' category.

Read: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit accuses Kejriwal 'of not doing anything' regarding air pollution

Meanwhile, cold weather continues to persist in the Delhi-NCR region. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature will touch nine degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The weather department also stated that in the coming days warmer temperature could be expected.

"Cold conditions continued so far as there was snowfall due to western disturbances and northwestern winds were blowing. But coming days are expected to be warm as winds will not blow for next one-two days," said IMD on Sunday.

There was mainly clear sky in the morning with mist, the IMD office said, adding that the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 percent. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Read: What if we could battle the hazardous water pollution in India?

Read: Umbrella body of RWAs releases 'green manifesto' seeking 65% reduction in air pollution

(With Agency Inputs)