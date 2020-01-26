WATCH: 17,000-ft-high & At -20°C, ITBP Jawans Celebrate Republic Day Undaunted

As the country celebrated its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated the day at 17,000 feet in Ladakh, trudging through the snow and fighting extreme weather conditions, but remaining undeterred. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The Tricolour stands out at 17,000 feet in Ladakh

The video tweeted shows 'Himveers' dressed in white uniforms and chanting slogans of - 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' as the tricolour flies high. Two of the soldiers were seen holding the Tricolour as they marched in the snow. A total of 15 ITBP personnel have been conferred with medals on Republic Day.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

A specialized mountain force

A total of 15 ITBP personnel have been conferred with medals on Republic Day. ITBPF was raised on October 24, 1962. Presently, ITBP is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9000' to 18700' in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border.

It is a specialized mountain force and most of the officers and men are professionally trained mountaineers and skiers. Being the first responder for a natural disaster, the force has been carrying out numerous rescue and relief operations across the country.

About Republic Day

Republic Day celebrations are taking place across the country. This year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is the chief guest on Republic Day who will witness celebrations with President Kovind, PM Modi and other dignitaries at Delhi's Rajpath. 71 years ago on January 26, the Constitution of India came into force. As per the constitution, India became a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and the Fundamental rights and duties of citizens of the country were enshrined on paper.

