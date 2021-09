After almost a year-long fight with aspersions cast against the Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the fake TRP case, the truth has finally come out. Disgraced former Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze has told the ED that ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructed him to pursue the case and arrest Arnab Goswami.

