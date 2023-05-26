Watch First Glimpse Of Iconic New Parliament; National Symbols Theme Graces Interiors

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28, Republic Media Network has accessed the first glimpse of the interiors of the complex that is set to exhibit India’s rich diversity. In efforts to justify the symbolism of Indianness and displays Indian culture, nationalism, and traditions of the country, the majestic new Parliament building has various art installations curated from different parts of the country.

According to the reports, the new Lok Sabha Chamber is designed in the likeness of India's National Bird, the Peacock, while the newly-built Rajya Sabha Chamber has similarities to the National Flower, the Lotus.

Sharing the video of the new complex building, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride."

The new Parliament, constructed on the lines of the Central Vista buildings, will be in a triangular in shape to reflect the importance of triangles being a sacred geometry in various religions, while its interiors will have three national symbols as their main theme --Lotus, Peacock and Banyan Tree.

The Parliament building which signifies the country’s commitment to democracy is going to have the most recognised architectural symbols of India’s history that will represent its national depth.

The design of the new Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. The new Parliament and the old one, which will be restored, will be jointly used to house all facilities that are located in the existing Parliament building. Its triangular shape assures optimum space utilisation.

While the old building could seat 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha, the new Parliament building can accommodate 888 members in the lower house and 384 members in the upper house of Parliament.

A view of Lok Sabha building from inside.

A view of Rajya Sabha building from inside.

The Constitution Hall in the building is built for the purpose of showcasing India's democratic heritage.

New Parliament Building: The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

With the Opposition criticising the construction of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the complex on Sunday, May 28. While the construction of the Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour, the structure also witnessed several key construction activities being done off site as well.

Reflecting the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” to construct the temple of democracy, the construction also saw usage of materials sourced from across the country.