WATCH | Indian, Egyptian Special Forces In Action During CYCLONE Military Exercise

Indian and Egyptian Special Forces are participating in the first-ever bilateral military exercise named “Exercise Cyclone-I” which is currently taking place in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The joint exercise commenced on January 14 and will go on for 14 more days with an aim to boost the bilateral ties between the armies of the two countries.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening defence co-operation between the two nations and share professional skills..

Exercise “Cyclone - I” is the first exercise bringing the special forces of both the countries on a common platform.

The exercise underway in the deserts of Rajasthan involves use of special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance and target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures.

The army personnel are going through joint planning and drills for Special Forces operations for warfare as well as for surgical strikes on terrorist camps.

Egypt President arrives India to attend Republic Day celebrations

This comes at a time when President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived in India to attend Republic Day celebrations on January 26. President El-Sisi is the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebration.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him on Wednesday at a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.