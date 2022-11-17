Last Updated:

WATCH: Man Jumps Off 6th Floor Of Mantralaya In Mumbai; Here's What Happened Next

On Thursday, November 17, a man jumped from the 6th floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai. Fortunately, he landed on a safety net installed in the building

Mantralaya

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, November 17, a man jumped from the sixth floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government) in the financial capital, Mumbai. He reportedly attempted to commit suicide after he was not allowed to meet the minister. Fortunately, he landed on the safety net installed in the building.

The man has been identified as Bapu Narayan Mokashe (43) of Beed district. He allegedly jumped off the building as no inquiry was done into the matter of his lover's alleged suicide, where she hanged herself in 2018.

Mokashe was sent to GT hospital for treatment as he suffered severe injury on his forehead.

The man who remained stuck on the net was rescued by the Mumbai police. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the man's decision to jump off the building. 

