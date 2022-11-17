WATCH: Man Jumps Off 6th Floor Of Mantralaya In Mumbai; Here's What Happened Next

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, November 17, a man jumped from the sixth floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government) in the financial capital, Mumbai. He reportedly attempted to commit suicide after he was not allowed to meet the minister. Fortunately, he landed on the safety net installed in the building.

The man has been identified as Bapu Narayan Mokashe (43) of Beed district. He allegedly jumped off the building as no inquiry was done into the matter of his lover's alleged suicide, where she hanged herself in 2018.

Mokashe was sent to GT hospital for treatment as he suffered severe injury on his forehead.

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

The man who remained stuck on the net was rescued by the Mumbai police. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the man's decision to jump off the building.