WATCH: RPF Officer Saves Woman Fallen On Railway Track, Union Min Piyush Goyal Lauds Force

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Friday lauded the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for risking their lives to ensure the safety of passengers day and night. Sharing a video of an incident, Goyal highlighted how an RPF personnel had disregarded his safety to rescue a woman who had fallen on the tracks at the Sandhurst Road Station in Mumbai.

In the video, a woman can be seen backing away dangerously close to the tracks, visibly sick, shortly after which she slips and falls. Passerby rush to see that a train was approaching at a distance. In the midst of this, an RPF personnel jumps on to the tracks to pull the woman. While people frantically wave for the train to stop, the RPF personnel in a swift display of courage pulls the woman from the tracks, and the two roll onto the platform safely, seconds before the train halts.

"Our RPF personnel continue to perform their duty day and night for the safety of the passengers. An example of this was seen at Sandhurst Road Station in Mumbai, where a woman lost her balance and fell on the track. The RPF personnel, regardless of their safety, immediately rescued her and protected her life," tweeted Piyush Goyal.

हमारे RPF के जवान यात्रियों की सुरक्षा हेतु दिन रात अपने कर्तव्य पालन में डटे रहते हैं।



इसी का उदाहरण सैंडहर्स्ट रोड स्टेशन, मुंबई में देखा गया, जहां एक महिला संतुलन खोकर ट्रैक पर गिर गयी। RPF कर्मी ने अपनी परवाह किये बिना तुरंत उन्हें वहां से निकाल उनके जीवन की रक्षा की। pic.twitter.com/2sUi1gFiT6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 11, 2020

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that RPF officers will now undergo initial training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad along with the next batch of IPS probationers. "This will also ensure better coordination and cooperation between IRPFS and IPS officers when they are posted in the field units," the Railways said in a statement. It would also help the IRPFS officers to manage the railway security more effectively and professionally.

