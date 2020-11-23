Indian Railways To Resume Services In Punjab, Confirms Piyush Goyal As 'Rail Roko' Ends

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that the Indian Railways is going to commence services from and through Punjab because the farmers' unions have decided to lift rail blockades completely. Piyush Goyal's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "After the postponement of the farmer movement on railway tracks and stations in Punjab from November 23, Indian Railways is going to start rail services from and through Punjab." He also added that the passengers, farmers and industries will also be benefited by the removal of the impasse in train operations.

Indian Railways Min Piyush Goyal: 'Railways to resume services'

The announcement of the resumption of rail services in Punjab came after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on November 21 informed that the farmers' unions have decided to suspend blockages for 15 days starting from November 23. The Chief Minister also appealed to the central government to resume rail services in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that this step will help to restore normalcy to the state's economy.

Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions. Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith. pic.twitter.com/shmIZPHFR0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 21, 2020

Indian Railways: 'Will take steps towards restoration'

Railways has received communication from Government of Punjab for the resumption of both goods and passenger train services. It has been informed that tracks are now clear for train operations. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 21, 2020

As the goods trains have not entered Punjab for nearly two months, except for two days in October, the 'Rail Roko' protest has resulted in a shortage of essential goods like fertilizers, coal and other supplies for thermal plants. According to the PTI sources, the rail services are set to resume in the state from November 24. Railway in its latest statement said that it has received communication from Punjab government for resumption of both goods and passenger train services. 'It has been informed that the tracks are now clear for train operations,' it added.

'Rail Roko Andolan' causes power crisis in Punjab

The Punjab Chief Minister last week requested the farmers' unions to ease the protest and he also accused the Union government of the country of failing to resolve the farm laws conflicts which have resulted in 'Brar Power Crisis'. According to an official statement, the rail blockades have greatly impacted the supply of coat in the state due to which two major power units in Punjab has to be shut down.

Highlighting few serious problems such as shortage of diesel in the state being caused by the 'Rail Roko' protest, Captain Amarinder Singh appealed the farmer bodies to stop protesting and to allow the movement of essential goods. The farmers' union of teh state have been demanding the central government to immediately nullify the three farm laws- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

