WB BJP Neta's Daughter Says No To Govt Bicycle To Protest Dad's Arrest In 'false Cases'

A Class 10 student in West Bengal's Birbhum district refused to receive a free bicycle from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government to protest against the arrest of her father who is a local BJP leader, the school headmaster said on Saturday.

Moutrisha Dey, studying in Kusumi High School, Rampurhat, wrote a letter to the authorities of the institute saying that she would not accept the bicycle as her father was allegedly arrested in false cases.

"Bicycles under the Sabuj Sathi scheme were distributed among students on Friday. She refused to accept it. We have informed the higher authorities and returned the cycle," the headmaster of the school, Srikanta Mondal, said.

Free bicycles are distributed to students from classes 9 to 12 in Bengal government-aided schools and madrasas under the Sabuj Sathi (green companion) scheme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the scheme for students in 2015.

'False cases implicated against BJP leader'

Moutrisha Dey alleged that the police arrested her father on September 17 last year, after implicating him in false cases. "We had to suffer a lot while my father was in police custody and judicial custody," she told the media.

Her father Sushanta Dey, president of the Mayureshwar-II block of the BJP, claimed that the police filed multiple cases against him on the basis of false allegations last year and he is currently out on bail. "I had to spend 35 days in police custody and jail custody. The decision of not receiving the bicycle was taken by his daughter," he said.

Local TMC leaders, however, alleged that the students did not accept the bicycle at the instigation of her father.

