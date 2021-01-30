5 Ex-TMC Leaders Including Rajib Banerjee Join BJP In Amit Shah's Presence In Delhi

In yet another string of TMC exits, 5 ex-Trinamool leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday. The 5 leaders - Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh who recently left Trinamool, met Shah in Delhi accompanied by BJP leaders Kailash Vijayawargiya and Dilip Ghosh, after Shah postponed his 2-day visit to West Bengal. The Home Minister was scheduled to visit Kolkata on Saturday, but had postponed it due to the minor blast which occurred outside Israel Embassy in Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji event after crowds raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

5 ex-TMC MLAs join BJP

Speaking to the media after joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee said, "We will make a new Bengal under the leadership of PM Modi." Meanwhile, Dalmiya added, "BJP will win, the public is not with TMC. TMC failed to serve the people, the public is irritated. I am happy I have got this platform by BJP."

Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/twXrHXWCbY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2021



Former TMC Minister Rajib Banerjee to reach Delhi today to meet Amit Shah, Nadda: Sources

Rajib Banerjee quits TMC

On Friday, Rajib Banerjee finally tendered resignation from the Trinamool Congress, ahead of his imminent jump to BJP. The ex-forest minister wrote to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee thanking her for the challenges and opportunities afforded to him, in his resignation letter. Banerjee had quit as an MLA and his cabinet post stating that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool. Dalmiya too had claimed that there is a split in TMC as many MLAs are frustrated with the party's functioning - due to which she was expelled. Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a party meeting to ascertain the next probable exits, with the exit of 3 ministers from her cabinet.

Ex-Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee finally quits Trinamool; ahead of his 'jump to BJP'

Trinamool's high-level exits

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post. While sports minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla has 'retired' from politics, Rajib Banerjee has joined BJP. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

Rakesh Tikait welcomes PM Modi's statement on Centre-Farmer talks: 'Will solve peacefully'