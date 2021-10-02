West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of the state. In a report by ANI, CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Modi led government for its inactions during times of crisis that the state of Bengal had witnessed in recent times.

The state of West Bengal had been subject to a handful of natural disasters (Cyclones Amphan, Fani, Bulbul & Yaas) that had claimed a lot of lives and brought upon ample damage to the state of West Bengal.

What did the aerial survey report say?

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while stating the reports conducted after the aerial survey, mentioned to ANI that due to the release of water from DVC, eight districts had been affected. The report also mentioned that evacuation efforts had already been carried out and around 4 lakh people have been rescued. The aerial survey report also suggested that around 1 lakh houses were destroyed during the course of the action.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of the state. pic.twitter.com/t0etoDa23s — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Bengal CM urges Centre for support

While bringing up matters concerning the crisis and calamities that had been hitting the state of Bengal from time to time, CM Mamata Banerjee raised questions on the governance of PM Modi and questioned him for not looking into matters concerning the cyclone.

CM Banerjee, while attacking PM Modi through her comments to ANI, accused him of inaction and inability to help during times of crisis. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bengal CM said, "Union home minister sends thousands of Central forces & provides security to every BJP leader. But Centre doesn't send funds (to West Bengal) during tough times."

Union home minister sends thousands of Central forces & provides security to every BJP leader. But Centre doesn't send funds (to West Bengal) during tough times. What funds did you give us during cyclones Amphan, Fani, Bulbul & Yaas? I urge PM to look into this:CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/0J1NrsMD0w — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

IMD issues yellow and orange warning

On October 2, the IMD issued a yellow warning and said that heavy rainfall would likely occur over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and the Dinajpur district. However, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts will see heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 3.

An orange alert has been issued for these areas. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Coochbehar, north and south Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts. Further, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts will see heavy to very heavy rains on 4 October, and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri will see heavy showers. In the south of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning activity have been predicted for October 4. The IMD also said that landslides might occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the duration.

Image Credits - PTI/ANI