WB Extends COVID Curbs Till August 31; CM Mamata Says 'need To Be Prepared For Third Wave'

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended COVID-induced restrictions in the state till August 31, with some relaxations. The CM pressed the need to be prepared for a possible third wave of the COVID pandemic. This development comes at a time when the biweekly restrictions imposed initially on May 16 amid the rise of the second wave of the pandemic are about to expire on August 15.

The government informed that local trains will remain shut till the end of this month. “The COVID situation in Bengal is getting better, but the possible danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons why we have not allowed local trains. We will run local trains as soon as we can complete 50% of vaccinations in the state. We have to remain alert for the possible 3rd wave.”

Cinema halls, swimming pools to operate at 50% capacity, traffic restrictions reduced

The West Bengal CM also informed that Cinema halls and swimming pools in the state can operate at 50 percent capacity from Sunday. Night restrictions in Bengal have also been eased amid a declining number of COVID cases. Night curfew has now been relaxed as from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of the previous 9 pm-5 am window. Along with this, the West Bengal government has also reduced traffic restrictions in the state, allowing traffic to ply during the new night curfew window. Earlier, traffic was prohibited from 9 pm to curb the spread of the COVID.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government had earlier allowed government programmes at indoor facilities with 50 percent seating capacity. On the other hand, buses, taxis and autorickshaws were allowed to run with 50 percent capacity. In the earlier order stated by the government, offices, both government and private were also allowed to function with half the manpower.

Bed occupancy close to 3%, confirms CM Banerjee

When asked about the present situation of COVID-19 cases in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "COVID cases have come down. We are reporting 600-800 new cases each day and bed occupancy in hospitals is close to 3%. West Bengal has reported minimum wastage of vaccines. We are topping the states in the country in vaccination."

On Wednesday, West Bengal logged 700 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths which pushed the tally in the state to 15,35,699 and the death count to 18,258, a health department bulletin stated. The state currently has 10,163 active cases. On the other hand, 746 people recovered from the deadly infection, taking the total number of recovered persons to 15, 07, 278, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, the state health department ordered the district administrations of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur to remain alert in the wake of its survey which found a rising number of coronavirus cases in the three districts and a probability of a surge in infections in the coming weeks.