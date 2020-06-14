Kejriwal Terms Shah's Meeting On Delhi's Covid Fight Extremely Productive; Resolves Unity

Shortly after the meeting between the Centre and the Delhi Government concluded on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted calling the meeting 'extremely productive', saying that many 'key decisions' were taken during the discussion. Amid the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah decided to set up a review meeting with top officials including the Delhi CM on Sunday to discuss preparedness and ways to arrest the spread of the contagion.

The meeting also saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, and Dr. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in attendance. This comes a day after Delhi recorded 2000 new cases for a second consecutive day with the total tally inching closer to the 40,000 mark.

Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Delhi to get door-to-door contact mapping, 500 rail-bed coaches

"In view of the shortage of beds for Corona infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government at the Center has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi. These railway coaches will not only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but this coach will be equipped with all facilities to fight the corona infection," Amit Shah tweeted after the meeting

"In order to get contact mapping done well in Delhi's Containment Zone, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be conducted door-to-door, the report of which will come in one week. Also, the Arogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile for efficient monitoring," the home minister added in another tweet.

Delhi to cap prices for COVID treatment?

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday hinted at the possibility of capping prices charged by private hospitals when it comes to the treatment of COVID patients. “All the hospitals have been asked to share the rates that they are charging for Covid treatment. We will decide on what to do after observing every hospital''s details,” said the Delhi Health Minister. The opposition BJP and the Congress had earlier requested the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to put a cap on hospital fees for COVID patients given the massive spike in the cases across the national capital.

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

