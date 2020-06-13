HM Amit Shah To Chair A Meeting On Delhi's COVID-19 Crisis; Calls On CM Kejriwal, L-G

Amid the alarming rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Lieutenant General Anil Baijal, and Dr. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. Delhi saw its highest spike on Friday with 2137 new cases and 71 deaths.

Delhi L-G forms committee to manage COVID-19 apathy; ICMR, AIIMS and NCDC heads named

SC pulls up Delhi govt

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Government stating that Delhi was the only state in the country that had decreased the number of tests daily as compared to all the other states. It said that it was “really pained” seeing the stories of Government Hospitals in New Delhi and how they were treating the COVID-19 patients and dead bodies in the hospital. Meanwhile, Delhi HC ordered private hospitals that have reserved 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients and have ICMR-accredited labs to start conducting novel coronavirus tests on symptomatic or asymptomatic patients seeking admission in the hospital.

The Delhi HC also said that more cremation infrastructure is urgently needed in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi's health minister has said that lockdown will not be extended post June 31, inspite of its rising cases. While Delhi has opened its borders, its neighbouring state- Uttar Pradesh has refused to open its borders at Noida and Ghaziabad, citing that 'Delhi has 40 times the cases than Noida'. Currently, Delhi's tally stands at 36,824 cases with 1214 deaths.

Delhi sees biggest 1 day spike with 2137 new COVID cases; CM says 'no lockdown extension'

Community transmission in Delhi?

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had informed that All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has accepted that there is community transmission in Delhi however it is now up to the Centre to make an official declaration about it. With its rising fatality rate and cases, the state government has forecast 5.5 lakh cases in the capital by July 31. On the other hand, ICMR has ruled out community transmission in India.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India crosses 3-lakh mark during Unlock1, total cases at 308993

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. To curb the rise in cases, L-G Anil Baijal has appointed a committee consisting of members from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)to make recommendations, formulating a practical approach to deal with the crisis.

Delhi fast heading towards becoming Corona Capital; private hospitals to conduct tests: HC