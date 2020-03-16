Website To Monitor Coronavirus Self-quarantine Cases Developed In Pune; Cases Reach 112

The district administration in Pune has developed a website to keep track of those who have been put under self-quarantine. The website also provides a platform to report on potential patients amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

READ: PM Modi Leads SAARC Conference On Coronavirus, Shares 'Prepare, Don't Panic' Mantra

Website to monitor cases

Any citizen or doctor can register and access the website by providing a mobile number which will be verified through an OTP. The website has been developed by Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pune. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have developed a website--idsp.mkcl.org, this will work in two ways. First, if a citizen wants to inform that he has recently returned from a foreign trip or he has been put on home-based quarantine by a doctor then he or she can self-report via the website. Moreover, he or she has to inform us in every 12 hours regarding the home-based quarantine. The local authorities and medical fraternities will be informed that the person is following the rules for home-based quarantine."

READ: Coronavirus: Maha Govt To Increase Sample Testing Capacity At Kasturba Hospital Facility

He added, "In the second case if a person visits a doctor and doctor finds him a potential suspect of COVID-19, he can refer to us. We take the patient's number so that we are able to contact him or her. This is an easy way for large scale monitoring of people. Moreover, the website will help the administration get feedback on a real-time basis. We can be in contact with the people who are on home-bases quarantine."

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Fourth Batch Of Indians From Iran Arrive In India, Says Jaishankar

112 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India till Sunday evening with two reported deaths due to the virus.

Globally, over 5,700 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter shifting from China where the disease originated, to Europe, where it has pushed entire nations to effectively shut down. The virus has infected around 1,50,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic.

READ: China Logs More Coronavirus Cases Imported From Abroad