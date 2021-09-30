West Bengal: Artists Craft Idols Depicting CM Mamata Banerjee As Goddess Durga

As the Durga Puja celebration is about to begin in the second week of October, artists in Hooghly have created paintings and idols depicting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga. While talking with ANI, an artist informed, “Our Didi is effectively fighting COVID.” The artist went on to say that the 10 hands symbolise the ten state government initiatives.

A similar incident has been witnessed a few days back in the Kolkata-based puja committees. Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti along with Crowdnxt Media Art have partnered to portray the three-time CM as Goddess Durga for her social welfare programs. The committee heads told ANI that Mamata will wear ten hands, each representing one of her government's initiatives such as Lakhi Bhandar, Shikshashree, Swasthya Sathi, and others.

West Bengal | 3 committees collaborate to make idol of Goddess Durga resembling CM Mamata Banerjee



"Every person in Bengal considers her as Goddess Durga. The benefits she provided to people haven't been seen in world," says Partha Sarkar, Vice Pres, Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti pic.twitter.com/wZZzUlUTBc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021

Additionally, Mintu Pal, an idol crafter, explained the design of the idol, stating that the fibreglass idol will be made with the CM's facial expression. The idol would be dressed in a white saree with the Biswa Bangla emblem in the background. "It costs Rs 2.10 lakhs," Crowdnxt Media Art Director Dipanwita Bagchi remarked of the price. She went on to say that Completing this notion will be a huge task for her.

Durga Puja celebration following the COVID protocols

Earlier this month, chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed that the COVID-19 guidelines have to be followed while celebrating Durga Puja. In the state, approximately 36,000 pujas are held, with nearly 2,500 large pujas held in Kolkata. Over 1,500 Mahila puja committees exist. Durga Pujas are also done in housing communities.

CM went on to say that the government is not enacting any new regulations. The rules are identical to those from the previous year. She asked puja committees to do COVID-19 awareness programs and equip themselves with masks and various sanitising techniques. The West Bengal government has declared that each puja committee will receive Rs 50,000 in financial aid.

Forum for Durgotsab official Partha Ghosh told PTI that everyone would have to obtain COVID vaccinations in the next three months, which will include puja committee members, craftsmen, priests, dhakis, as well as electricians. Durgotsab Forum is an umbrella association that serves 550 community Durga Pujas in Kolkata and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Today, on September 30 the by-election in Bhabanipur is held, where Mamata Banerjee is running. Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP's candidate, is running against the current CM. On October 3, the results of the by-poll will be announced.

(Image: PTI)