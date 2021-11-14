West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh Warns TMC Against Mismanagement In Administration

On Sunday, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh highlighted the inefficiency of the civic administration in the state. While uploading a Tweet related to this concern, Ghosh has brought up the subject of open manholes which he thinks has turned out to be 'death-traps' in Kolkata. BJP Ghosh while subjecting on this has sought the attention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The problem of manholes in Kolkata is not a new one. Notably, on Friday, an auto rickshaw driver in his 50s fell prey to an open manhole at Dum Dum, Kolkata; after returning from work. The residents present at the situation had cited the concern to the Civic Administration body. However, when the complaint reached the officials they denied of any claims of mis management and rather went on to blame the residents of the area, suggesting that someone must have deliberately opened the pothole.

BJP President Ghosh wants TMC to pick its priorities

Ghosh took to his handle on twitter and mentioned that the civic administration of Kolkata seemed to be 'nonchalant'. In his tweet, he referred to the problem of open man-holes that the city has been facing since a considerable amount of time now. Ghosh notified how the concerned municipal department have been disregarding their responsibilities and how they did not bother to turn their attention in a bid to solve similar concerns.

While talking about the same, BJP's Ghosh added, "Before embarking on developing Goa or Tripura, TMC needs to be aware themselves about its own urban mismanage."

Open man-holes have become a death-trap in our Kolkata.Civic administration seems to be non-chalant.



Municipal staffs and Co-ordinators are shrugging their duties.



Before embarking on developing Goa or Tripura,TMC needs to aware themselves about its own urban mis-manage pic.twitter.com/fhQ2njyiOd — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 14, 2021

Auto-rickshaw driver slips into gaping manhole

After an entire day of labour, one Ranjan Saha was returning home when he fell into a man hole at Seven tanks in Dum Dum. The manhole was in an area which lacked proper lighting as reported by witnesses. According to a report by ANI, after his screams for help caught attention of the people around, he was rescued out of the pothole and rushed to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Saha who resided in Bediapara in Dum Dum was the only earning member of his family. He breathed his last at 4:30 am on Saturday.

