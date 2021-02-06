West Bengal CID Forms Special Investigation Team To Probe Multi-crore Coal Scam

The West Bengal CID on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the multi-crore coal scam in the state. The team appointed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited a few places in the Asansol-Raniganj coal belt during the day in connection with the probe.

The multicrore scam, arising out of illegal quarrying from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, allegedly involves names of several big shots.

"An SIT has been formed to investigate into the coal scam. Out officers visited a few places in Asansol and Raniganj belt," the official said.

According to the source, CID sleuths may soon visit the office of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) as part of the ongoing probe.

The CBI is also investigating the alleged illegal trading of coal in the Asansol-Raniganj belt. An FIR has been lodged against Anup Majee, the prime accused in the case.

Last November, the CBI carried out massive search operations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, after registering a case against Majee.

CBI raids 10 locations in Bengal

Earlier in January, the West Bengal CID carried out searches in 10 locations in the ongoing investigation of the coal smuggling case. The central agency raided locations in Asansol, Raniganj, Jamuria and seven others. BJP has alleged that there are several coal mines in the state that have not been given any lease by the Central government, yet mining is being carried out illegally. The transactions taking place through illegal mining are being looked into as well by the agency. CBI is also investigating the Cattle Smuggling cases in the state.

The CBI had previously summoned several Bengal police officials in the ongoing investigation. They summoned IPS officers, SP, DGP, and inspectors who were asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata. It was reported earlier that the CBI was speculating the role of government officials in an alleged organised racket behind the coal-mining scam and cattle-smuggling case.

(Image credits: PTI)