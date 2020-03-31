Coronavirus: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Contributes Rs 5 Lakh To PM-CARES Fund

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she has contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund on Tuesday evening. She also donated Rs 5 lakhs to the West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund. After she visited Lalbazar, which is the headquarters of Kolkata Police, she took to Twitter to announce her contribution in the hour of crisis.

The Bengal Chief Minister who has also been a Member of Parliament for 7 times also stated that her she does not take her salary as the CM nor as an MLA but has creative methods to generate her income. Mamata Banerjee, who has been spreading mass awareness about the do's and don'ts of COVID-19 virus went to Bhawani Bhawan, the Bengal Police HQ in the city where she spoke to various police officers and inquired about their family's health. She also asked officers to maintain a distance while standing in the corridors.

'I come from limited means,' says Mamata

After Mamata Banerjee visited the two police headquarters, she took to micro-blogging site to announce her contribution to PM-CARES fund and West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.

Mamata Banerjee has been seen making multiple efforts for the people of her state against the deadly COVID-19 virus where she was leading from the front. Her surprise visits to hospitals and markets where she was marking distance for people was highly appreciated from all the quarters.

