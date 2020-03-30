Six-year-old Breaks Piggy Bank To Contribute To WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Coronavirus Fund

Amidst the nationwide fight against the Coronavirus and lockdown to tackle it, many people have come forward to financially contribute to the cause. Multiple people from different sectors have been seen coming to the foreground and such initiatives for public welfare have been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Contributions from all sectors

In such an environment, a young girl who is merely six years old was seen making her contribution to Bengal CM's emergency fund. Jayashree Mazumdar who is just six and studies in a reputed school in Kolkata broke her piggy bank and contributed her entire saving of rupees six hundred and seventy to Mamata Banerjee's emergency fund. Not only the contribution but the girl was seen making video calls to her friends and asking them to come forward and help the cause. She even told them to make sure that they abide by the lockdown, maintain social distancing even if they need to go out for essential services. The family wasn't far behind as well, they made masks at home and were distributing it to whosoever required it around their locality.

Many celebrities and entrepreneurs have come forward to help with funds in whatsoever way they can. Be it the CM's fund or PM's, major contributions have been done by the likes of filmstars, businessmen and sports stars.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in March announced that her government will create a Rs 200 crore fund to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and she has asked people from different sectors to come ahead and contribute to the fund. She said those willing to donate can deposit directly to the concerned bank account or contact state Health Secretary on a number given or contact the email account.

