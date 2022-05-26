West Bengal Coal Scam: CBI Summons TMC MLA Saokat Molla For Questioning On May 27

Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged coal scam. He has been asked to be present before the central agencies on Friday, May 27, at 11 am.

Reportedly, the coal belt of Asansol was the base of the smuggling racket but the smuggled coal was illegally sent to different parts of the state. Brick kilns in TMC MLA Molla's Canning (East) assembly constituency were also allegedly used to receive the smuggled coal.

Denying the involvement in the alleged coal scam, Molla has called the allegations a "political conspiracy" against him.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee a 'potential accused' in coal scam: ED tells SC

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was declared a "potential accused" by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 17 in the West Bengal coal case and said that he needs to be interrogated in the national capital as it would be difficult to conduct an inquiry in Kolkata.

However, the Supreme Court said that it's open for the ED to require the attendance of the TMC leader in its Kolkata office and issued a notice to Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal to provide adequate security.

Banerjee had skipped his scheduled appearance before the central agency. For the fresh round of questioning, the agency had asked the top court to allow Banerjee's interrogation in Delhi.

West Bengal coal mining scam

In an FIR registered by CBI in 2020, the agency had alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam in connection with Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol. The case was registered against several TMC leaders, unknown officials of ECL, Railways, CISF and other departments and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED took up the probe later, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas.

