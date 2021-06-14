West Bengal Extends COVID Restrictions But Provides Some Relaxations To Restaurants, Malls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, June 14 announced the extension of COVID restrictions in the state. The Supremo of Bengal extended the restrictions till July 1 with exemptions on essential services. However, a few notable relaxations were also informed by Banerjee that will help to return normalcy back in the state to a certain level.

West Bengal relaxations on COVID restrictions

All govt offices are allowed to function with 25% strength. Private and corporate offices are allowed to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25% strength.

Shops in shopping malls and complexes are allowed to open between 11 am-6 pm with 50% work force.

Sports activities are allowed to resume in stadiums across the state without spectators.

Restaurants with bars are allowed to be open between 12 noon and 8 pm with a 50% seating capacity/

The state will however witness restrictions upon education institutes & waterways. The movement of private vehicles and transportation services have also been ordered to remain suspended except for emergencies. The movement of people was ordered to be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am.

Mamata Banerjee further noted that the State Authority of West Bengal has no issue with implementing the 'One Nation, One Ration' scheme, and the processing for the same is undergoing.

West Bengal lockdown announcement

The West Bengal government on May 15 announced a complete lockdown till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. During the period of lockdown all government and private offices, shopping complexes, malls, bars, sports complexes, pubs, and beauty parlors were ordered to remain close. The movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains were also disallowed during the lockdown period. Only essential services like milk, water, medicine, electricity, fire, law and order, and media along with petrol pumps were allowed to be operational in the state.

Image Source- PTI/ANI