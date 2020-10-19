West Bengal Government Launches Campaign To Curb Elephant Deaths Due To Electrocution

West Bengal government launched a campaign on Saturday in areas adjoining elephant habitats in the northern part of the state. This campaign has been launched to prevent electrocution deaths of elephants. An official said that the campaign was launched after recent deaths of elephants and pachyderm due to electrocution were reported.

The official said, "We need to sensitise people on the need to protect elephants."

The need to protect the wildlife

West Bengal Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said that the campaign has been launched in the villages and tea gardens of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling's districts where the recent elephant deaths were reported. Speaking about the new campaign, Yadav told PTI that it aims to make people aware of the need to protect the wildlife.

Yadav told PTI, "Forest personnel are asking locals through public address systems to report illegal hooking and fencing of fields and tea gardens with live wires. We are making people aware of the need to protect our wildlife and report criminal activities."

Yadav said that the campaign will focus on areas adjoining Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara and Gorumara national parks. The campaign to prevent elephant deaths due to electrocution has been launched in villages and tea gardens of Bagdogra and Naxabari area of Darjeeling district as well, he added. Yadav informed that the rising number of elephant deaths due to electrocution was discussed with the additional chief secretary of the Power Department and he has directed instructions to his officials to take strict action against the offenders.

Chief wildlife Warden Yadav said that Banerjee in his recent visit to Siliguri met the Power Department officials, forest officers and representatives of tea garden and discussed this issue. So far, over 11 elephants have died in north Bengal this year, out of which 6 died due to electrocution.

Yadav informed that Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on October 17 flagged off from the Forest Department's headquarters in the metropolis three tableaux which will move to different parts of Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas districts during Durga Puja to inform people about the importance of wildlife conservation. These MUVs will also display colourful images of wild animals and also preach slogans on their conservation, he added.

(With PTI inputs, Image: PTI | Representative)