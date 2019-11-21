WB Guv Vs Mamata War-of-words Explodes; Guv Alleges CM's Sanction To Ministers' Attacks

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar directly hit out at Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Twitter early Wednesday morning. The Governor alleged that there is Chief Minister's clearance on all the 'unpalatable outbursts' against him by Trinamool Congress ministers.

"Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have the sanction of the HCM and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution," wrote Governor Dhankar who has been in constant news ever since taking charge. Dhankar tagged the personal account of Mamata Banerjee in his tweets as well.

Morning walk tweets

Lashing out on Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya's comments on his helicopter request, the Governor asked her to check her department's work instead of commenting on him. "I have heard junior health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya reacting to my comments. I would request her to concentrate on her department as all of us are aware of the real condition of the department. I think the Chief Minister should either react to my statements or else she should appoint a specific minister to react to my statements," said the Governor while going for a morning walk in Kolkata's Rabindra Sarovar Lake on Wednesday morning.

Often in tussle

Jagdeep Dhankar and the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been locked in a war of words on a number of issues ranging from Dhankhar's seating at the Durga Puja carnival to him rushing to Jadavpur University to get Union minister Babul Supriyo out of the area after he had been gheraoed by a section of students. Most recently, a major war of words broke out between him and the state government, over the state's refusal to provide a helicopter sought by Raj Bhawan to visit Farakka and Domkol in Murshidabad district. The Governor had shown his displeasure over his request being turned down by the state not once but multiple times.

