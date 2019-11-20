Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At Owaisi And AIMIM, Calls Them BJP's Allies And Agents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made another striking remark on the AIMIM on Wednesday, stating that leaders coming from Hyderabad with money bags and claiming to be sympathizers of Muslims are the "biggest allies of BJP". She criticized Asaduddin Owaisi and other AIMIM party leaders saying they cannot protect and fight for the cause of Muslims. Calling them as "agents of BJP", Banerjee advised the community not to trust the visitors from outside.

"Don't trust leaders who come from outisde and try to present themselves as your (Muslim's) sympathisers. Only leaders from Bengal can fight for your cause. Those who are visiting from Hyderabad with money bags and are claiming to be sympathizers of Muslims are the biggest allies of BJP," Mamata Banerjee said. "They (political leaders from Hyderabad) can never protect and fight for the cause of Muslims because they are the biggest agents of BJP," she said while addressing a public meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, a Muslim majority district on the borders of Bangladesh.

Continuing her rant against AIMIM, Mamata Banerjee said "I don't believe in doing politics over religion. But few people are coming from Hyderabad and trying to vitiate the atmosphere". Later, while addressing an administrative meeting at Baharampore, the headquarters of Murshidabad district, Banerjee asked the police to be more vigilant about people from Hyderabad visiting the area with "nefarious designs". "The police have to be more active and vigilant about who are visiting the (Murshidabad) district and holding indoor and outdoor meetings. Keep a tab on some schools and madrasas," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's comments came two days after her statement on "minority extremists" created a huge political fuss. Reacting to Banerjee's statement, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) state president Zameerul Hasan said, Banerjee has lost her cool as the AIMIM has been growing by leaps and bounds in Bengal, especially in bordering districts. The 'extremist' comment made by Mamata Banerjee at Cooch Behar received sharp reactions from AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who retaliated on Tuesday saying Muslim community in the state has one of the "worst human development indicators."

He told the reporters that "We have faith in this institution (Parliament) and constitution. We are fighting for justice and if Mamata finds this extremism, I can't say anything. She let BJP win over 18 seats. The Muslims in Bengal have the least performance in all indicators. There won't be any gains by visiting dargahs," said Asaduddin Owaisi. - With PTI Inputs

