West Bengal govt set to launch SHG-like project for rural men

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Much on the lines of self-help groups (SHG) run by women, the West Bengal government, in its bid to stop migration of rural workforce, is planning to start a scheme for men, a senior official said on Thursday.

According to the official, SHGs for men, a “first-of-its-kind” initiative in the country, will be named 'Producers Group'.

"These groups will be engaged in conducting small businesses. The state government will be helping them through schemes offered by its different departments. Benefits of these schemes will soon be brought under one umbrella, which could then be availed by men as they start a business of their own," the official explained.

Also, cooperative banks will be providing loans to the interested ones, he said.

"We are in talks with other banks, too. Men should be able to get loans easily as and when the new project is launched," the official stated.

Asked what sort of businesses men could pursue, the official said options could range from horticulture, animal husbandry, food processing to transport and food restoration processes.

"A maximum of 10 men will be inducted in a group. Initially, though, we are planning to set up group of five," he maintained.

The scheme would give the state's rural economy a much-needed boost, while also checking migration of men to other states for jobs, the senior official added. PTI SCH RMS RMS

