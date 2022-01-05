West Bengal Issues Fresh COVID Guidelines; Domestic Flights From Mumbai & Delhi Restricted

Amid surging COVID-19 cases across the country, stringent measures are being adopted by various states to contain the massive spread of the coronavirus. Taking note of the uptick in Omicron cases in West Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government had announced a series of stringent guidelines.

Among other restrictions, the West Bengal government has limited incoming domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi to three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - with effect from 5 January (today). Both Delhi and Mumbai have been recording a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Informing the same in a tweet, Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International requested passengers concerned to contact the respective airlines.

As per latest directives from West Bengal Govt, incoming domestic flights from Mumbai & Delhi to West Bengal will be allowed thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with effect from 5th Jan, 2022. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned Airline for flight details. — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) January 5, 2022

Flight operators cancel flights after fresh COVID guidelines

Following the state government’s fresh COVID guidelines, several domestic and international airlines have cancelled direct flights moving to and fro from West Bengal to the national capital and the country's financial capital.

Releasing a statement, Indigo had announced that they will be suspending all direct flights to all the airports in West Bengal from Delhi and Mumbai for three months, except those scheduled for on the designated days. Following the suit, Vistara also informed consumers about operating flights only on three days as instructed by the state government at all commercial domestic airports- Kolkata, Durgapur and Bagdogra.

The move has, however, come under scanner, as the decision is expected to cause a spike in airfares besides placing travellers’ plans in jeopardy.

West Bengal issues fresh COVID guidelines till Jan 15

Apart from the restriction on domestic flights, the West Bengal government has imposed several other COVID-related curbs till January 15 in view of rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the state. As per the fresh guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have been instructed to remain shut for students. Only administrative activities will be allowed in educational institutes.

Besides, offices have been asked to work in 50% capacity and cinema halls, theatres, shopping malls, bars and restaurants have also been directed to function at 50% capacity up till 10 pm.

Here are all the full guidelines:

1) All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time

2) All government offices, including public undertakings shall function with 50% of employees at a time. Work from home shall be encouraged as far as possible

3) All private offices and establishments shall function with 50% of employees at a time. Work from home will be encouraged

4) Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlours, salons and wellness centres shall remain closed

5) All entertainment parks, zoos, tourist places shall remain closed

6) Shopping malls and market complexes may function with a restricted entry of people by not exceeding 50% of the capacity at a time and up to 10 PM

7) Restaurants and bars may operate with 50% of capacity at a time and up to 10 PM

8) Cinema halls and theatre halls may operate with 50% of seating capacity at a time and up to 10 PM

9) Meetings and conferences shall be allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50% seating capacity of the hall, whichever is lower

10) Not more than 50 persons at a time shall be allowed for any social, religious and cultural gatherings

11) Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed for marriage related ceremonies

12) Not more than 20 persons shall be allowed for funeral/burial services and last rites

13) Local trains shall operate with 50% seating capacity up to 7 PM only

14) Metro services shall operate with 50% seating capacity as per usual operational time

15) Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall be prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM. Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)